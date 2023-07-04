Casting The Bear's Star-Studded Season 2 Episode Was A 'Leap Of Faith' From The Showrunners

During the opening moments of the sixth episode of "The Bear" season 2, titled "Fishes," I found myself wondering: did the team behind this show just invite every celebrity who asked to be on it during awards season? By episode's end, I was thoroughly convinced that the star-studded special pulled the whole endeavor off, but I don't think I was alone in wondering what the hell was going on. Not only did recent Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis stop by to play Carmy's emotionally volatile mother, but "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk, "American Horror Story" regular Sarah Paulson, comedian John Mulaney, and "Community" actress Gillian Jacobs all made appearances as well.

"Fishes" frankly contains a mind-boggling number of famous faces, but nearly everyone manages to blend into the fabric of the show eventually, with the hour-long episode demonstrating the depths of the Berzatto family's dysfunction as relatives assemble for a chaotic holiday dinner. While no one has confirmed my unfounded "this whole thing came together over the course of a single awards show party" theory, casting director Jeanie Bacharach did speak to IndieWire about the process of getting so many A-listers on the show. In short: Curtis was in the conversation all along, Odenkirk had that Chicago cred the show loves, and apparently, the casting process did not involve chemistry reads.

When asked if she tested any of the new castmates together (actors reading together is a common audition step), Bacharach confirmed that "nobody read" ahead of being cast. She says that co-showrunners Christopher Storer (also the show's creator) and Joanna Calo already had an understanding "of who these people are and who fits," and it came down to a matter of having "a sense of people who you know are coming to do the show for the right reasons."