15 Best TV Shows Like New Girl

When "New Girl" ended in 2018 after seven seasons, it undoubtedly left a hole in people's hearts. Since 2011, people tuned into Fox every week to see what mishaps and misunderstandings Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) and her roommates would get into. There's no shortage of incredible "New Girl" episodes to watch, and if you go back, you may find new things to appreciate. Even if you don't, it's hard to get tired of watching an episode like "Background Check" where everyone's eccentricities are dialed up to 11.

Naturally, you may be ready to fill said heart-hole with something new yet oddly similar. "New Girl" is far from the only sitcom about a group of friends figuring out what to do in life while getting into copious high jinks. Or maybe you want something with a quirky female lead who's prone to burst into song. There can only ever be one "New Girl," but you may find a new obsession to tide you over temporarily. From well-known comedy series to ones that only lasted a couple of seasons and then faded into obscurity, here are shows like "New Girl" that are worth a shot.