Why Don't Trust The B In Apartment 23 Was Canceled By ABC

It wasn't great to be a Millennial at the top of the 2010s. Not that other folks were having a ball, but by then people of that generation had spent a solid decade growing rapidly disillusioned with the state of the world upon coming of adult age. (As opposed to Gen-Zers and younger, for whom the planet has always been on fire.) They and millions of others had also barely gone through the worst economic recession in the lifetimes of practically anyone still alive today. Plus, on top of somehow being both broke and utterly reckless spenders (or so the "Millennials are killing [Insert Name of Industry]" think-piece cottage industry at the time would have you believe), most of them were still in their early to mid-20s, which is a trying age for anyone who's ever lived.

So, naturally, we did what we always do when we're suffering: looked for opportunities to mock our deeply privileged lives of woe.

Television writers seemed particularly eager to play the world's tiniest violins for the Millennials of the world. Problem was, Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings' CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls," with its laugh track and multi-camera format, was designed squarely for normies (Kat Dennings innocent though), while Lena Dunham's sorta-biographical HBO dramedy "Girls" was too esoteric to represent the experiences of those who didn't occupy the same space as her. Nahnatchka Khan and ABC's "Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23," however, was the rare New York City-based comedy series at the time that really spoke to the lives of single, 20-something working-class types. Well, that and the sickos. (As always, that's a compliment.)

Unsurprisingly, "Don't Trust the B" was also short-lived and barely got 26 episodes spread unequally over two seasons before ABC sent it to the chopping block. But why, exactly, did it suffer a premature death? Chalk it up to a mix of bad timing and the series itself being an acquired taste (much like the eponymous bad roommate).