Why CBS Canceled 2 Broke Girls

For hardcore fans, the cancellation of a beloved television show can feel like a death in the family. The ardor is sometimes so great that letter-writing campaigns are organized (like way back in the day with "Star Trek"). Occasionally, outdoor demonstrations are held. Nowadays, social media protests spreading across multiple platforms is a sure-fire way to grab the attention of networks and advertisers. Alas, at the end of the day, sometimes there's nothing to be done because it's strictly a cold, hard business decision that should look good at the next shareholders' meeting.

When series don't inflame viewers' passions, the show is left up to the whims of network programmers who value stability above all else (see: the un-killable franchise that is "Law & Order"). They realize not every series is destined to be a top 10 juggernaut, so they look for solid performance in key ratings demographics that might not show up in a show's overall Nielsen ranking.

Take, for example, the sitcom "2 Broke Girls." When the series premiered in 2011, its viewership numbered a massive 19 million. CBS was obviously elated, but it had to know that there was a bit of an artificial bump here given that the series' lead-in was the first "Two and a Half Men" absent the gonzo Charlie Sheen. Once that hoopla died down, the network would have a better sense of both sitcoms' staying power.

They got their answer fairly swiftly. "2 Broke Girls" quickly settled into a middle-of-the-pack groove, which wasn't devastating initially but proved fatal down the stretch.