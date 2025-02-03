How Thumpers Actually Work In The Dune Universe

In a sense, the thumpers are the total opposite of the sandwalking technique that Fremen are taught since childhood. To sandwalk is to time your footsteps irregularly, to blend into the sounds of the natural desert. The purpose of a thumper, meanwhile, is to not blend in at all. Sometimes, it's used to hail a worm for taxi purposes; other times, it's meant to hide the evidence of any crime that may have occurred in a specific spot. And sometimes, the thumper is part of a trap; the Fremen can lure an enemy to a location, only for the enemy to get there and realize too late that the thumper's been set off, and a worm could be swallowing them up at any moment.

There are plenty of variations of thumpers, although we don't get to see many of them in the "Dune" books. There's one type of thumper that comes with a candle; when the candle burns out, the thumper is triggered and it starts attracting worms. (The candle takes about an hour to burn, although it could be designed to burn longer or shorter.) In addition to being a useful tool, thumpers help to display just how smart the Fremen are; they don't have nearly as much access to technology as the Harkonnens or the Atreides' factions have, but they're still able to build technology this effective and complex. Combine the thumper technology with the Fremen's amazing stillsuit technology, and you've got a group of people who are very clever about how they go about living amongst all that sand.

And where did "Dune" author Frank Herbert get the idea for thumpers? It's possible the environmentalist writer was inspired by the American Woodcock, a real-life bird that lures worms above the ground using a very similar tactic. The bird's approach is much smaller-scale and smaller in stakes, of course, but it's hard not to be reminded of the thumpers as we watch these cute little guys stomp the ground: