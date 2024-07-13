​​Dune's Stillsuits Could Become Real – And Astronauts May Wear Them To Mars

Now that "Dune: Part Two" has smashed box office milestones and assured the spice will keep flowing with "Dune 3," it seems the universe first created by author Frank Herbert will be part of our cultural landscape for some time. While we await Denis Villeneuve's next film adaptation, the real world is actually catching up with the futuristic tech of "Dune" — specifically, with spacesuits that mimic the function of stillsuits from the novels and films.

In Herbert's 1965 novel "Dune," stillsuits are described as "a micro-sandwich — a high-efficiency filter and heat-exchange system." The suits, designed most effectively by the desert-dwelling Fremen people, allow wearers to traverse arid landscapes such as the planet Arrakis without running out of hydration. In the book, Herbert reveals that the suits not only recycle sweat, but that, "Urine and feces are processed in the thigh pads," so, yes, wearers are essentially drinking their recycled waste.

In Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," there's no mention of any waste-recycling thigh pads, but the idea is pretty much the same. Leto (Oscar Isaac) and Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) meet with Imperial Planetologist Dr. Liet-Kynes (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) prior to venturing out into the deserts of Arrakis. At the meeting, Paul thanks the Liet-Kynes for the stillsuits, at which point the doctor properly introduces the technology. "A stillsuit is a high-efficiency filtration system," she explains, laying out how the stillsuits cool the wearers' bodies and recycle water lost to sweat. She continues, "Your body's movements provide the power inside the mask. You'll find a tube to allow you to drink the recycled water in good working order. Your suit won't lose more than a thimble full of water a day." Pretty neat stuff, but not as neat as the fact that real-life astronauts could soon be fitted with similar tech.