The Big Bang Theory Creator Chuck Lorre Didn't Want To Repeat A Mistake With The Ending

"The Big Bang Theory" wrapped up its 12-season run in the spring of 2019 — and according to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter shortly after it aired, showrunner and creator Chuck Lorre was extremely anxious about getting the finale right ... largely because he felt he hadn't done that with a previous project, the popular TV series "Dharma & Greg."

In an expansive chat with Mikey O'Connell, the interviewer began a question — "With 'The Big Bang Theory, how important was it for you to ..." only for Lorre to immediately respond. "To land the plane safely? It meant a lot — to be there from our very clumsy beginnings, to when we actually figured out how to do it and sustain it, to end with what I think is a wonderful [episode]," he replied. "I know what it's like to leave too soon. I never want to do that again."

As O'Connell then correctly pointed out, Lorre was referring to "Dharma & Greg," an unlikely romance that starred Jenna Elfman as the free-spirited Dharma and Thomas Gibson as the uptight Greg and ran for five seasons from 1997 to 2002 (years before "The Big Bang Theory" came into existence.) "I made a mistake," Lorre admitted after O'Connell remarked that he left the show before its final season. "I got to make that up this time."

Asked if he went to advice as to how to "land the plane," Lorre said that he was encouraged by one of his longtime colleagues ... which is apparently good, as he said he had no idea how to pull it off. "I didn't have a clue how to do it," Lorre said bluntly. "Steve Holland, who's been the showrunner for the last two years, suggested that rather than bringing the show to a hard stop — where everybody packs their bags and goes in different directions and the show is exploded in some final way — that we have an emotional finale. I thought that was brilliant."