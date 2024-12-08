Why The Big Bang Theory Finale Shocked Johnny Galecki

A few years after that interview — in Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" — both Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki said that, if Penny and Leonard had broken up, they would have understood ... and further confirmed that the option was always there. In fact, Radloff reports that Leonard and Penny's arguments in the later season were primarily there to set up a potential breakup: "As it turns out, the producers were actually very close to having them break up for good, which was why Penny and Leonard were often seen at odds later in the series."

"These two people have been together a very long time, and even when you know someone so well, it's amazing how communication can totally fail," Cuoco mused in the book. "I loved that they asked those questions of one another and talked about these issues so openly because to me it showed that they still wanted to be together even though they weren't understanding each other at all," she said. "That's just real life [...] You know someone so well, but you keep missing, and you sometimes just don't quite know why."

Galecki said that he spoke to Steve Molaro a lot about Molaro's real-life relationship with a woman "out of [Molaro's] league, which helped inform Leonard and Penny's relationship. "So he and I, in private, would talk a lot about how the relationship between Leonard and Penny should end," Galecki admitted. "They didn't have enough in common. I felt that was very real, but I think in the end, he, Bill, and Chuck decided that would just be so heartbreaking for the audience, and in hindsight, I agree. At the time, I was very excited about the idea, maybe because it's a little avant-garde for a sitcom and would shock people. But the way that they did it was so much better, with Penny's surprise pregnancy ... it was just so beautiful. But I did want to end it on a darker note initially."

