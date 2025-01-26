Section 31 Is Star Trek's Answer To A Popular Comic Book Movie

Here's the question of the day, to the extent that /Film's Jacob Hall centered his positive "Section 31" review on the idea of what actually makes "Star Trek," well, "Star Trek" in the year of our Lord 2025. To this point, the sci-fi property has never allowed itself to get stuck with just one label and confined to a suffocating box. "The Original Series" alone proved just how malleable this material could be, bouncing from genre to genre in the span of a few episodes faster than the USS Enterprise could warp through space. Since then, every subsequent addition to the canon has only challenged our preconceived notions of what "Trek" can be more and more, from "The Next Generation" daring to jump forward to a time period (mostly) without any familiar faces to "Deep Space Nine" having the audacity to be set on a stationary space station instead of a starship — and, in that regard, "Section 31" is certainly no exception.

Still, it's easy to see how different "Section 31" feels right from the jump. In a recent interview, "Star Trek" creative lead Alex Kurtzman explained that the TV movie was meant to appeal to as broad an audience as possible ... and not just hardcore Trekkies. That goes a long way towards explaining the emphasis on action for the adrenaline junkies out there, the far more irreverent tone, the attempt to create a sense of a "cool factor" (which many critics have argued feels anathema to what "Trek" is at its heart), and the overall parallels to multiple comic book movies in recent vintage.

Ultimately, this "Section 31" experiment likely won't end up redefining the franchise to as much of an extent as dissenters may fear. For one brief moment, however, we were given a glimpse into the most interesting of mirror universes — one where "Trek" let its hair down, strapped on a cocktail dress and a Beretta (or whatever the phaser equivalent would be), and shot first and asked questions later at the first sign of trouble. It's hard to deny that it felt anything less than exhilarating.

"Star Trek: Section 31" is currently streaming on Paramount+.