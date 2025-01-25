Is The Fox TV Series Bones Scientifically Accurate?

While Dr. Brennan is loosely based on the experiences of Reichs, there's no real-world equivalent of her character. The FBI does work with other federal agencies to utilize their specialties, but it's usually a big team effort between forensic pathologists, anthropologists, and archaeologists, and one scientist doesn't go around doing all of the work. In an interview with The Huffington Post, expert Dr. Anna Watkins explained that often investigators rely on traditional pathologists because "it sometimes won't occur to anyone in the room that there's a job here for a specific expert, which is a bit like a [general practitioner] not realizing there's a specialist out there to help his patient." She went on to say that while the character wasn't fully accurate to reality, the scientific techniques used generally were.

On "Bones," Dr. Brennan is usually called in when a body has decomposed to the point where only the bones and maybe a tiny bit of tissue are left, with the hopes that she can help identify features of the deceased to help in various murder investigations. (Sometimes she even helps catch serial killers!) Dr. Brennan can sometimes determine the victim's sex and age at time of death, which helps narrow down potential victim identities, though often she is able to do it much more quickly and definitively than her real world counterparts, according to archaeologist Kristina Killgrove. The work that Bones' co-worker Angela (Michaela Conlin) does as a forensic artist is also based in reality, as specialists are able to reconstruct faces based on skeletal remains, which can help investigators identify unknown victims. Both forensic anthropology and forensic artistry are relatively new disciplines, but they are being used more and more as the technology and research behind them grows.