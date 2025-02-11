Why Batman Won't Appear In My Adventures With Superman

"My Adventures with Superman" hasn't shied away from introducing DC characters from outside Metropolis. The show has reimagined Task Force X (the Suicide Squad) as an anti-alien program led by Amanda Waller (Debra Wilson) and Slade Wilson/Deathstroke (Chris Parnell). Vicki Vale (Andromeda Dunker), Gotham City's very own Lois Lane, has also popped up as this Lois' journalistic idol. In the aforementioned AMA, Wyatt explained the "My Adventures" thought process for whether to introduce a new DC character or not.

"We love all of DC's heroes and villains — the challenge for us is expanding that universe out from Superman in a way that feels consistent with what we've already done. Our rule is that, in 'My Adventures,' Clark is our entry point for the whole universe. So we're always looking for a way to bring in other characters (or introduce other concepts) THROUGH Clark and Krypton so we can expand the world in a way that feels natural to the series."

"My Adventures with Superman" season 2 brought in Kara Zor-El/Supergirl (Kiana Madeira). She has obvious, familial ties to Clark and helped further his pre-established character journey of learning more about Krypton. Going cosmic allowed for some more DC cameos in season 2 (Superman fights one of Darkseid's Parademons, and Supergirl's master Brainiac laid waste to Thanagar, home of Hawkman and Hawkgirl) — ones that could grow in later episodes.

How would Batman fit into this show? If the creators ever lift their Bat-ban, the answer could emerge from the show's style. "My Adventures with Superman" is very anime-influenced; the character designs are shoujo-ish (this Clark is both a beefcake and demure nerd), and episode titles have referenced everything from "Fullmetal Alchemist" to "Gurren Lagann." The show's version of Supergirl also pulls heavily from Vegeta in "Dragon Ball" – fitting, since Goku is anime Superman, down to the "survivor of a destroyed planet" backstory.

What anime archetype does Batman fit? That's easy: he's the anime rival, the brooding, black-haired counterpart to our pluckier hero. The rival may have conflict with the lead, but there's always mutual respect (often respect forged through their conflict) and they push each other to be stronger. Some obvious examples include Sasuke Uchiha from "Naruto," Hiei from "Yu Yu Hakusho," and Aki Hayakawa from "Chainsaw Man." Reinterpreting Superman and Batman's friendship this way would be another perfect blend of DC and anime goodness.

Alternatively, some "My Adventures with Superman" fans have suggested the show should use other DC heroes instead (and the showrunners appear to be on the same page). When "Smallville" wasn't permitted to use Batman, it introduced Green Arrow as Superman's best pal instead. Maybe "My Adventures" could do the same? Or perhaps the show could bring in Martian Manhunter, who is also a detective who works in Gotham City (see Darwyn Cooke's "New Frontier") and who Superman could definitely connect to as an alien living on Earth. So long as the focus stays on Superman, I'm up to see this team's takes on any DC hero or villain they can think of.

"My Adventures with Superman" airs on Adult Swim, with episodes also available to stream on Max. Season 3 is currently in production.