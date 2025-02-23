Cobra Kai's 10 Strongest Fighters, Ranked

Spoilers for "Cobra Kai" season 6, part 3 follow.

After a very respectable run of five regular seasons and a massive, three-part season 6, "Cobra Kai" comes to a close. Over the course of its 65-episode run, the martial arts comedy-drama has introduced a massive cast of karate experts who have clashed with each other so many times that a fan is bound to have at least some thoughts about their power ranking.

Putting together a list of "Cobra Kai's" greatest fighters is trickier than it seems. While it's easy to determine that ruthless military man Captain George Turner (Terry Serpico) is likely a better martial artist than young Bert (Owen Morgan), many of the show's major names have an extremely eclectic win-loss record that forces the reviewer to lean heavily into their status near the end of the show. For instance, Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) is a beast, but he's also focused on non-karate things for decades, and a season 6 fight with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) shows that he doesn't belong in the conversation of the show's greatest fighters. Samantha Larusso (Mary Mouser) does very well against other notables, but wanes in presence and effectively retires from active competition in "Cobra Kai" season 5, part 3. Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Kenny Payne (Dallas Dupree Young) are virtually unstoppable in seasons 4 and 5, respectively, but go on to fall pretty far down in the pecking order. Even Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), who has the potential to be the single most proficient karateka in the series, spends the show's endgame in a comparative free fall.

So, who's left, and how do they compare to each other? A whole lot of people, actually, and this is how they stack up at the end of "Cobra Kai."