Why Axel Kovacevic From Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 Looks So Familiar

Cobra Kai never dies. However, the sixth and final season of "Cobra Kai" will mark the end of the legacy sequel series that widened the scope of the Miyagi-verse. Even though "Cobra Kai" is coming to an end, there's still lots to look forward to, as season 6 part 3 — which will feature the show's final episodes — is set to arrive in early 2025. For now, we have to be content with the newly unveiled season 6 part 2, in which Miyagi-Do heads to Spain for the Sekai Taikai, the most prestigious international karate tournament in martial arts history. The show has always been about big fights and even bigger rivalries, along with all the fractured, tentative relationships in between. Thanks to the Sekai Taikai, the stakes have never been higher, as new challengers and old rivals will make an appearance during a world championship that means a lot for everyone involved.

Season 6 part 2 makes the wise choice of taking things to the next level, allowing the simmering tensions and fissures to come to the surface even when every sensei and student has a fresh start in mind. Among the strong, vibrant personalities that are a part of the show, season 6 has introduced Axel Kovacevic (Patrick Luwis), a member of the Iron Dragons dojo (whose ranks also include Rayna Vallandingham's Zara Malik). Just like Miyagi-Do, the Iron Dragons are out to become world champions at the Sekai Taikai, and Axel initially finds himself at odds with Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do's students during the tournament. However, now that Axel has met Samantha (Mary Mouser), it appears fate may have other plans for these would-be opponents, causing the line between personal instincts and professional rivalry to blur.

To his credit, Luwis imbues Axel with subtle complexities that further complicate matters. But where, exactly, have this promising young actor turned up before?