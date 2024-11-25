Why Axel Kovacevic From Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 Looks So Familiar
Cobra Kai never dies. However, the sixth and final season of "Cobra Kai" will mark the end of the legacy sequel series that widened the scope of the Miyagi-verse. Even though "Cobra Kai" is coming to an end, there's still lots to look forward to, as season 6 part 3 — which will feature the show's final episodes — is set to arrive in early 2025. For now, we have to be content with the newly unveiled season 6 part 2, in which Miyagi-Do heads to Spain for the Sekai Taikai, the most prestigious international karate tournament in martial arts history. The show has always been about big fights and even bigger rivalries, along with all the fractured, tentative relationships in between. Thanks to the Sekai Taikai, the stakes have never been higher, as new challengers and old rivals will make an appearance during a world championship that means a lot for everyone involved.
Season 6 part 2 makes the wise choice of taking things to the next level, allowing the simmering tensions and fissures to come to the surface even when every sensei and student has a fresh start in mind. Among the strong, vibrant personalities that are a part of the show, season 6 has introduced Axel Kovacevic (Patrick Luwis), a member of the Iron Dragons dojo (whose ranks also include Rayna Vallandingham's Zara Malik). Just like Miyagi-Do, the Iron Dragons are out to become world champions at the Sekai Taikai, and Axel initially finds himself at odds with Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do's students during the tournament. However, now that Axel has met Samantha (Mary Mouser), it appears fate may have other plans for these would-be opponents, causing the line between personal instincts and professional rivalry to blur.
To his credit, Luwis imbues Axel with subtle complexities that further complicate matters. But where, exactly, have this promising young actor turned up before?
Axel Kovacevic is Patrick Luwis' most prominent role so far
"Cobra Kai" is not Luwis' first acting credit by a long mile, as the actor has already appeared in a string of television shows and shorts over the years. He previously had episode-long stints in "The Dropout" and "NCIS," and you might even remember him from Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire" (where he played Ivar, one of the more battle-eager residents of Veldt). Luwis also made a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie."
Luwis was hesitant to sign on for "Cobra Kai" after his manager initially pitched him his role, as he realized the character is supposed to be a martial arts prodigy and would require extensive accent work. Luwis talked about the challenging process of preparing for the show in an interview with Actors With Issues, stating:
"So all these things felt like it was an uphill battle already. I thought, 'I'm going to look like an idiot to this casting office'. I was talking myself out of it [...] I end up getting a call back and eventually booking the role. It's like a perfect example of initially feeling intimidated and finding all these reasons why you shouldn't or couldn't do it, and it ends up being the best decision I could have made."
Luwis absolutely nails Axel's layered personality. One of the best fighters in "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2, Axel has spent his entire life training with the sole goal of becoming a karate champion. Due to this uncompromising emphasis on being the best at what he does, Axel has no option but to exude strength at all times, even if it often feels hollow. This hollowness might be easy to miss due to his stoic, intimidating stature, but he nurtures a hidden vulnerability in front of characters who see him for who he is. Iron Dragons dojo head Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan) and Samantha represent opposing ends of this sentiment, as one pushes Axel to the point of exploitation, while the other urges him to embrace his true potential by widening his horizons.
You can see more of Axel when "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 3 premieres February 13, 2025, on Netflix.