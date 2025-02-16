Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Features A Controversial Real-World Sports Trend

This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3.

"Cobra Kai" Season 6 contains all of the soap opera drama and over-the-top action that we want from this series, but it's also locked into the world of combat sports. From casting real-life martial artists like Brandon H. Lee to play villains to showcasing a variety of fighting styles, the creators of the YouTube-turned-Netflix series pay respect to the athletes and disciplines that inspired the show. However, that doesn't mean the "Karate Kid" spin-off is afraid to address the more controversial subjects in the fighting realm, as Season 6 explores the use of artificial intelligence as a training device.

"Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 2 used AI to bring Pat Morita's Mr. Miyagi back from the dead, but Season 6's third — and final — installment looks at how the tool is utilized in everyday society. While training for the Sekai Taikai, Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) use an AI program designed by Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) and Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) to fight digitized versions of their tournament opponents. Let's just say the simulations don't prepare them for the real Sekai Taikai, thus making them question the purpose of AI-based training.

That being said, the program Robby and Miguel use isn't some futuristic sci-fi concept. AI has informed real-world fighting for a while now, and its influence is probably going to increase as the technology advances.