The Twilight Zone Episode That Inspired One Of Hugh Jackman's Best Films

When the big-budget sci-fi/boxing flick hybrid "Real Steel" brawled its way into theaters on October 7, 2011, it was ridiculed by some as "Rock'em Sock'em Robots: The Motion Picture." On one hand, the $110 million-budgeted film's blockbuster pedigree of star Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy (and, perhaps most crucially, the marketing) did little to suggest the film was anything more than this. But anyone who grew up gorging on Rod Serling's original run of "The Twilight Zone" in syndication or reading the novels and short stories of Richard Matheson knew there was more to "Real Steel," at least in theory, than family friendly mechanical mayhem.

Obviously, with that budget, Disney (which distributed the DreamWorks production) wasn't going to sell the film primarily on its connection to a nearly 50-year-old black-and-white television show. As for Matheson, while he's considered a god of 20th century sci-fi/fantasy/horror literature by publishing heavyweights like Stephen King and Neil Gaiman, "From the creator of 'I Am Legend' and 'Somewhere in Time'" wasn't going to pack 'em in.

And then there was the "Twilight Zone" episode itself. "Steel," the second episode of the series' fifth and final season, is considered by most fans a middle-of-the-pack effort. Though it's nowhere near as eerie or downright frightening as many of the show's most celebrated tales, "Steel" is built around a nifty twist, one that's become sadly more relevant in our increasingly dehumanized age. And while this twist serves as the narrative hook of "Real Steel," Levy's "Rocky"-fied rendition runs counter to Matheson's cautionary original.