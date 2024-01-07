How A Phone Charger Led To The Creation Of Shawn Levy's Real Steel

Shawn Levy's 2011 sci-fi film "Real Steel" takes place in the near future of 2020 when boxing and MMA have been banned, having been replaced by high-octane robot fights. Robot "trainers" buy up powerful, tank-like fighting bots, program their unique fighting moves prior to a match, and then pit them against each other in outsize, heavily sponsored arenas. The robot to remain un-smashed is declared the victor. Hugh Jackman plays a former boxer turned robot trainer who aims to purchase a high-profile robot called Noisy Boy and relive his glory days, but his attempts fail. Instead, he begins seeing potential in a battered, unassuming, out-of-date sparring robot named Atom salvaged from a dump. The robots in "Real Steel" aren't alive, but Levy does throw in a handful of shots implying that Atom may be ... feeling something.

"Real Steel" wasn't talked about a lot upon its release, and only opened to $27 million domestically. The reviews, however, were generally positive, with most critics favoring the film's sense of wonderment, despite its kinda-silly premise. Levy managed to give "Real Steel" a slick sheen and a warm sentimentality usually encountered in Amblin productions. It's the kind of crowd-pleasing film that, when seen at age 9 or 10, can leave a lasting mark.

According to a 2021 oral history of "Real Steel" printed in EW, Levy and Jackman only thought to do the project together because they had met and become friends randomly in public. It seems that they happened to be waiting in the same airport and one of them required a phone charger that the other was happy to provide. That led to a "we should do something together" moment, eventually leading to "Real Steel."