Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2's Most Tragic Villain Is A Real Martial Artist

This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2.

Kwon Jae-Sung (Brandon H. Lee) is one of the most brutal villains "Cobra Kai" has introduced, so in a way, it's fitting that he receives the most brutal end on the series so far. The show's characters can usually bounce back from just about any fate, up to and including paraplegia and lengthy prison sentences. However, Kwon's death in the "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2 finale, titled "Eunjangdo," is a shocking moment that immediately raises the stakes for the remaining episodes.

The plot twist of Kwon accidentally falling on the Eunjangdo knife he's palming during his fight with Axel Kovačević (Patrick Luwis) was carefully calculated to shuffle the Sekai Taikai deck. Before his demise, "Cobra Kai" season 6 devoted tons of time to establish the Cobra Kai team's latest prodigy as an unparalleled master martial artist. Where most "Cobra Kai" characters use fairly grounded combat styles with the occasional flashy move thrown in, Kwon's leaps, spins, and high kicks put other aggressively agile characters like Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) to shame. On occasion, the character's sheer physical prowess makes it seem like "Cobra Kai" borrowed him from a Scott Adkins movie.

There's a reason for that, as it happens. "Cobra Kai" takes care to portray Kwon as a real threat, and cast a very real martial artist to play him. While many of the show's actors can throw an impressive kick, Brandon H. Lee is a bona fide martial arts master who could act as a Sekai Taikai final boss in real life. He started practicing Taekwondo at the tender age of three, and entered the show as a fifth degree black belt. He's won multiple competitions, and was even a real-life member of the U.S. national Taekwondo team in 2019, before moving on to acting and stunt work.