Where You've Seen Sensei Wolf From Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 Before

When "Mortal Kombat" made another, and far more successful, attempt at becoming a live-action movie, Lewis Tan filled the shoes of Cole Young before he started hitting his opponents in the face with them. Unlike iconic characters like Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) and Cole's father, Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), Cole was a brand new character in the franchise. The role also demanded Tan, already skilled in martial arts, train a very different way for "Mortal Kombat." The pressure was already on given the legacy of the beloved beat-em-up. "You don't want to f**k it up because it's so iconic," Tan told Entertainment Weekly in 2021. "You want to bring something new to the table that people haven't seen before, but at the same time really respect and pay homage to these legendary worlds that were already created." It's a world he'll apparently be going back to soon with "Mortal Kombat 2," which is set to mark the arrival of Karl Urban's take on legendary crotch-puncher Johnny Cage.

Besides appearing in one of the better video game movies out there, Tan also appeared alongside equally brutal brawler Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) in the "Deadpool" movies. Tan initially co-starred in "Deadpool 2" as X-Force member Shatterstar, a character who, after getting caught on the wrong end of a wood chipper, made a cameo-level comeback in "Deadpool & Wolverine." There's no word yet on what the future holds for Shatterstar, but given that mutants are gearing up to make a big entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's a chance the character will shine again somewhere down the line.

Until then, you can catch Lewis Tan in "Cobra Kai," with season 6 part 3 arriving February 13, 2025, on Netflix.