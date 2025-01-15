The Boys Season 5 Set Photos Reveal Possible Spoilers & New Superhero Team

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the latest season of "The Boys" was a total bloodbath and left us on its darkest note yet. Viewers have come to expect the worst with Prime Video's superhero satire series, which always seems to take the path of most cynicism. In season 4, that meant the United States ushering in a puppet as a President to do the bidding of Homelander (Antony Starr) and enact martial law, all while our heroes were either scattered to the winds or captured. Oh, and if all that wasn't bad enough, a mid-credits scene even teased the return of everybody's favorite freak Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

Well, if you thought things couldn't possibly get any worse, you clearly haven't been paying enough attention. Season 5 has been confirmed to be the show's final season and is currently in the process of filming. Of course, since this isn't a hermetically-sealed Marvel set in the middle of a parking lot in Atlanta, that means set photos have been making the rounds on social media ... and all signs are pointing to some of the show's bleakest storylines yet. Please note that we can't actually embed the set photos here — not without getting sued up the wazoo, at least — but there's certainly no law against linking to those aforementioned set photos. So be sure to check those out here on X (formerly and forever known as Twitter) and, more comprehensively, here on Reddit.

Now we can talk about what sure looks like the main conflict of the season to come: all of Homelander's enemies, many of our Boys included, rounded up into fascist internment camps rebranded as "Freedom Camps." Additionally, the appearance of a vehicle called the "Kix Mobile" sure seems to be pointing to a new Supes team meant to poke fun at Marvel and DC alike. More details below!