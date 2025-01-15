The Boys Season 5 Set Photos Reveal Possible Spoilers & New Superhero Team
Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the latest season of "The Boys" was a total bloodbath and left us on its darkest note yet. Viewers have come to expect the worst with Prime Video's superhero satire series, which always seems to take the path of most cynicism. In season 4, that meant the United States ushering in a puppet as a President to do the bidding of Homelander (Antony Starr) and enact martial law, all while our heroes were either scattered to the winds or captured. Oh, and if all that wasn't bad enough, a mid-credits scene even teased the return of everybody's favorite freak Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).
Well, if you thought things couldn't possibly get any worse, you clearly haven't been paying enough attention. Season 5 has been confirmed to be the show's final season and is currently in the process of filming. Of course, since this isn't a hermetically-sealed Marvel set in the middle of a parking lot in Atlanta, that means set photos have been making the rounds on social media ... and all signs are pointing to some of the show's bleakest storylines yet. Please note that we can't actually embed the set photos here — not without getting sued up the wazoo, at least — but there's certainly no law against linking to those aforementioned set photos. So be sure to check those out here on X (formerly and forever known as Twitter) and, more comprehensively, here on Reddit.
Now we can talk about what sure looks like the main conflict of the season to come: all of Homelander's enemies, many of our Boys included, rounded up into fascist internment camps rebranded as "Freedom Camps." Additionally, the appearance of a vehicle called the "Kix Mobile" sure seems to be pointing to a new Supes team meant to poke fun at Marvel and DC alike. More details below!
The Boys season 5 may be introducing Teenage Kix
The world of "The Boys" is getting ready to expand even further — and it may have something to do with the well-received spin-off series "Gen V." Season 5 promises (threatens?) to go out with a bang and, as seen in last year's finale, the various college-aged characters introduced in "Gen V" are officially starting to crossover into the main storyline. But just when we thought that those would be the youngest new additions to the upcoming fifth season, some set photos have thrown another major curveball at fans ... though it's one that readers of the original comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson may recognize.
Feast your eyes on Teenage Kix, a team of young Supes that represent this universe's answer to more popular versions, such as the Teen Titans in the DC Universe or the Young Avengers over at Marvel (which, fittingly enough, seem poised to be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). In the comics, Teenage Kix is essentially meant as a parody of all those teen-oriented vigilante team-ups we've seen before. In this case, they're established to have been funded and operated by the sinister Vought corporation. And, even more intriguingly, we actually know a couple of former members of this team: the speedster A-Train, played by Jessie T. Usher in the series, and the diabolical genius Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), who was first introduced this past season. (There's also Popclaw, played by Brittany Allen way back in season 1 of the show, but I'd rather not think about her particularly grisly death.)
Since "The Boys" hasn't hesitated to play fast and loose with the comics before, it's theoretically possible that at least some of the cast of "Gen V" end up incorporated into the adaptation's version of the Teenage Kix. Granted, the van in the set photos has the faces of a trio of young cast members emblazoned on the side, none of whom we've met before. We'll have to wait and see exactly how they end up factoring into season 5 of "The Boys," which is set to debut sometime in 2026.