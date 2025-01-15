Marvel's Vision Series Is Bringing Back A Forgotten Iron Man Villain

The Vision (Paul Bettany) was last seen flying off near the end of "WandaVision," but he will be headlining his own Disney+ series in 2026. Time will tell if "Vision" (the final title has not been confirmed at this time) can recapture the success of last year's "WandaVision" spin-off, "Agatha All Along."

It was previously confirmed that the Vision TV series would be bringing back the titular android's creator, the also robotic Ultron (James Spader). Now, Deadline reports that another Iron Man foe will be returning from (seeming) death. Jeff Bridges as Obadiah Stane? Mickey Rourke as Ivan Vanko? Guy Pearce as Aldrich Killian? Nope! Instead, Faran Tahir is playing Raza Hamidmi al-Wazar, last seen in the very first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie: "Iron Man."

To quote the Vision's late brother-in-law Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), "You didn't see that coming?" Well, Pietro, I did not!

Raza is simultaneously an obscure yet pivotal character — without him, there would be no Iron Man. In "Iron Man," Raza and his group the Ten Rings kidnap Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Afghanistan. The Ten Rings were hired to kill Tony by Stane, but they instead decided to hold him prisoner to exploit his weapon-building skills. To escape, Tony creates the first version of the Iron Man suit.

Raza and his men were seemingly killed by Stane back in "Iron Man," but technically he wasn't murdered onscreen, only paralyzed. There's thus some leeway to bring him back, but lord knows what role he'll play against the Vision. In his final scene in "Iron Man," Raza wanted to get his hands on the Iron Man tech ("A man with a dozen of these could rule all of Asia"). Has his goal there remained unchanged?