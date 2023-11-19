The MCU Originally Had Much Different Plans For The Mandarin

The character of The Mandarin first appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics back in 1964, created by Don Heck and Marvel bigwig Stan Lee. In John Coates' 2014 book "Don Heck: A Work of Art," Heck admitted that the Mandarin was more Lee's idea, as he wanted an old-fashioned Fu Manchu-like villain to face off against Iron Man, one of the company's B-list characters. A lot of the cliches and stereotypes embodied by Dr. Fu-Manchu (a villain character from a 1913 pulp novel by Sax Rohmer) transferred directly into the Mandarin. The Mandarin is a supervillain from China and was initially drawn as a racist caricature.

In the original comics, the Mandarin possessed 10 magical rings, salvaged from a crashed alien spaceship. He was one of Iron Man's earliest nemeses. The character has stubbornly remained in the background of Marvel comics for decades.

By 2013, Iron Man had become a hot commodity in American films thanks to the success of "Iron Man" in 2008, "Iron Man 2" in 2009," and "The Avengers" in 2012. It seemed high time that the Mandarin be included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To take the edge off the character's stereotyped origins, however, "Iron Man 3" gave the character a twist. He was not a supervillain, but a buffoonish actor in the employ of a secret, secondary supervillain.

In the new book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzalez, and Gavin Edwards, some of the screenwriters of the 2008 "Iron Man" film, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, intended to put the Mandarin in their movie, thinking it needed as much Iron Man lore as possible. It was their co-screenwriters, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who fought for the character's exclusion. They felt the Mandarin was dated and cliched.