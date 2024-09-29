Iron Man's Original Ending Left The Door Open For A Jeff Bridges Marvel Return

You might think shooting a superhero movie would be one of the least challenging experiences for a man of Jeff Bridges' stature. His role as Obadiah Stane required him to essentially play an evil version of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/Iron Man, and while that no doubt came with its own challenges, it doesn't necessarily seem like the most complicated role in Bridges' illustrious career.

However, shooting "Iron Man" was, as it turns out, quite a difficult experience not just for the "Big Lebowski" star but for pretty much everyone involved. As Bridges told Vanity Fair following the movie's 2008 release, the script he, director Jon Favreau, and star RDJ had crafted was actually thrown out by Marvel during filming, leaving the team to, as Bridges put it, "spend hours in one of our trailers, going over lines and saying, 'Oh, you play my part, I'll play your part,' exploring how we were gonna do it."

What's more, early versions of the script positioned the character as a secondary villain to the Mandarin, before now head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige upgraded Stane to the central protagonist, putting more of a burden on Bridges. As such Bridges had to make a mental adjustment to keep himself sane on the "Iron Man" set, essentially telling himself to relax and enjoy the process of making what he termed a "$200 million student film." The technique worked, with Bridges putting in a fine performance in a superhero movie that changed Hollywood forever and established the box office goliath we now know as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stane might not be the most well-known villain in MCU history, but he was the first, and his final battle as Iron Monger against Iron Man therefore remains a classic Marvel moment.

Unfortunately, or fortunately considering the challenges Bridges faced on-set, Stane was killed off at the end of this battle, perishing in the Stark building's arc reactor. But it seems an earlier version of the script actually saw Stane's death called into question, before yet more changes erased that story beat from MCU history