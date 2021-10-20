The Ending Of Iron Man Was A Last Minute Fix That Wasn't Completed Until Three Weeks Before Release

One of the earliest fan-favorite moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was an 11th-hour addition, delivered with the sweet flavor of deadline desperation.

The climax of Jon Favreau's 2008 door-buster "Iron Man," based on the Marvel comics of the same name, entails weapons manufacturer Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) going toe-to-toe with former mentor and business partner Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges). Following an attempted coup in which Stane hired The Ten Rings to assassinate the Stark Industries CEO, Stane, now the Iron Monger, had an exosuit built to outperform Stark's Iron Man suit in every way — except for one. In a dazzling CGI sequence, the two engage in a mid-air battle for supremacy, arc reactor against arc reactor, in an ingenious show of brains over brawn. Picking up on loose trivia left earlier in the narrative, Stark intentionally instructs his suit's A.I., J.A.R.V.I.S. (voiced by Paul Bettany), to ascend to the maximum altitude, knowing that 1) Stane would predictably give chase, and 2) the thinning atmosphere creates frost which affects the suit's functionality. He did, and it did. The "gotcha" moment led to a hard-won victory, a blown-out Stark Industries, and launched Phase One of the MCU.

Turns out, the sky rumble was never in the script. In the book "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," authors Tara Bennett and Paul Terry sit down with integral players in the MCU evolution, including "Iron Man" associate producer Jeremy Latcham and the film's editor, Dan Lebental, who frantically endeavored to make the most out of a dwindling post-production window. Read on to find out how they pulled it off.