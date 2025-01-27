The Scariest Episodes Of Bones, According To Fans

"Bones" had its share of standalone episodes, but it also featured longer story arcs that sometimes spanned seasons. These storylines frequently revolved around Emily Deschanel's Temperance "Bones" Brennan and David Boreanaz's Agent Seeley Booth tracking down serial killers — the very first of which was Howard Epps (Heath Freeman), otherwise known as The Manipulator. But according to fans, Epps didn't quite match the horror of The Gravedigger, who had a penchant for burying victims alive, demanding a ransom for their release, and often simply neglecting to free them even after getting her money. The killer first appeared in season 2 and was a part of the show until the sixth season, ultimately being revealed as U.S. Attorney Heather Taffet (Deirdre Lovejoy).

Over on Reddit, fans evidently consider the Gravedigger "Bones" episodes among the series' scariest — which is kind of understandable seeing as this "Bones" baddie actually killed children. One user lists season 2's "Aliens in a Spaceship," season 4's "The Hero in the Hold," season 5's "The Boy with the Answer," and season 6's "The Bullet in the Brain" as particularly chilling Gravedigger installments.

Based on the Redditor's opinions, the only real rival for scariest "Bones" killer is Christopher Pelant, aka The Hacktivist (Andrew Leeds). This serial killer was introduced in the season 7 episode "The Crack in the Code," where he left a skull and spine at the feet of a statue of Abraham Lincoln. There was also season 3's cannibal killer The Gormogon, whose storyline Boreanaz once called "just bad television." Still even this serial killer was mentioned by Redditors, with one particular jump scare from the season 3 episode "The Knight on the Grid" highlighted as a top fright. It sees the Gormorgon leap out of a closet and murder lobbyist Ray Porter, although the killer was eventually revealed to be The Apprentice and not the Gormorgon himself.