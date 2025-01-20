How Old Is Young Sheldon Cooper In Episode 1 Compared To The Series Finale?

Time works funny on TV. With serialized dramas like "Lost," in which entire seasons take place over the course of just a few weeks, it was a struggle for the writers to figure out how to keep their main child actor around, knowing that he could hit his growth spurt at any moment. For weekly sitcoms, it's easier because they generally take place in real time, with characters experiencing the change in seasons along with the viewers at home. That allows the kids to age naturally on screen, even if it still feels way too fast for comfort. (Carl and Debbie in "Shameless," for instance, went from innocent kids to teenage sleazeballs in the blink of an eye.)

Although the early seasons of "Young Sheldon" went at the easy pace of a typical sitcom, with its kid characters aging one year with each season, it switched things up in the later seasons. Suddenly the writers started stretching out the timeline, so that Sheldon stays 13 and 14 for longer than he typically would've. The result is that Sheldon starts the series as a 9-year-old (roughly the same age as the actor, Iain Armitage) and ends with Sheldon at 14 (even though Armitage was now 16).

The reason they did this is because "Young Sheldon," which is beholden to "Big Bang Theory" lore, had a clear expiration date established from day one. The producers and writers always knew that George Sr. (Lance Barber) had to die when Sheldon was 14, and they knew that Sheldon would also be moving off to Caltech when he was 14. The writers knew the series couldn't go on with Sheldon separated from his family and George Sr. living six feet under, so it delayed these canon events as long as possible. Honestly, it's hard to argue with the results, as the actors for Sheldon and Missy (Raegan Revord) both still passed for 14 in season 7. At the very least, it's not something that requires much suspension of disbelief.