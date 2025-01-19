Kinds Of Kindness Ending Explained: What Is RMF?

Nobody makes movies quite like Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, and his 2024 dark comedy anthology film "Kinds of Kindness" is something like "The Twilight Zone" for perverts and sickos (in the most complimentary way). Emma Stone leads a cast of talented actors who each appear in a triptych of tales, playing different roles in each story, and the somewhat nihilistic fable is the most "Lanthimos" movie Lanthimos has ever made.

Some fans were disappointed in "Kinds of Kindness" after the Academy Award-winning psychosexual delights of Stone and Lanthimos's previous collaboration, "Poor Things," which featured a script by "The Great" creator Tony McNamara, but "Kinds of Kindness" is a fascinating piece of work nonetheless. Lanthimos co-wrote "Kinds of Kindness" with his frequent collaborator Efthymis Filippou, who also wrote the director's films "Alps," "Dogtooth," "The Lobster," and "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," and it's a return to many of his unusual trademarks. Characters sometimes speak as if they're detached from reality, delivering bizarre lines of dialogue with almost monotone clarity, and the humor is absolutely pitch dark. It's weird stuff, and that means sometimes it's easy to get lost and end up wondering what it all really means.

Each of the stories in "Kinds of Kindness" has a title: "The Death of R.M.F.," "R.M.F. Is Flying," and "R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich," so maybe the best place to start with figuring out "Kinds of Kindness" is to figure out who — or what — is "R.M.F.".