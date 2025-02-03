Every Actor Who Has Played Alfalfa From The Little Rascals

The very first "Our Gang" short film, "One Terrible Day," was released on September 10, 1922, kicking off a long, long, long cinematic tradition that has continued for nearly a century. Producer Hal Roach first created "Our Gang" as an antidote to children's entertainment of the era, which tended to be magical and fantastical. He wanted to depict kids as they were, complete with their misunderstandings of adult language, innocent concerns, and petty rivalries. All told, there were 220 "Our Gang" shorts released from 1922 to 1944, and the films featured a rotating bevy of young actors.

While "One Terrible Day" was the first film released, the third film, called "Our Gang," was the first one filmed. Roach distributed the shorts through Pathé Exchange from 1922 to 1927, but then shifted over to MGM through to 1936. The studios each distributed over a dozen shorts per year, and tales of lovable street scamps became de rigueur. In 1936, MGM bought thr rights to "Our Gang" from Hal Roach, and re-branded them as films starring "The Little Rascals." MGM's name has been the default moniker ever since. Its final "Little Rascals" short, "Dancing Romeo," was released on April 29, 1944.

After that, the Little Rascals would occasionally turn up in TV specials and reboot movies, all the way through 2014. One of the most recognizable characters from the Little Rascals was Alfalfa, a prim, tie-wearing boy with a spike-like cowlick on the top of his head. Alfalfa first appeared in the 1935 short "Beginner's Luck," and was a regular through to the 1940 episode "Kiddie Kure." The original Alfalfa was played by actor Carl Switzer. With each reboot, however, a new actor would take over. At last count, there have been six actors to have played Alfalfa throughout the franchise's history. Here they are: