The Dark Pee-Wee Herman Movie That Never Made It To The Big Screen

Paul Reubens' Pee-wee Herman wasn't always kid friendly.

My introduction to the most lovable dweeb in the history of dweebs came via "The Pee-wee Herman Show," the stage show that, in 1981, announced Reubens as the most inventively bizarre comedic talent since Ernie Kovacs. The production caught fire at Los Angeles' Groundlings theater, and eventually moved to the Roxy, where a performance was taped as an HBO special. I was eight years old when I saw a promo for the special, and I was both excited and perplexed. Why was something this zany and childlike airing at 10 PM, which was, with few exceptions, exactly my bedtime?

Fortunately, one of those exceptions was the weekend, when I was allowed to stay up for "Saturday Night Live." While 11:30 PM was a tall order for an eight-year-old who woke up early for cartoons, 10 PM was doable. Honestly, any excuse to skip "Fantasy Island" was welcome. Also fortunate, it looked so silly, my parents didn't see the need to be content monitors.

While I wouldn't call "The Pee-wee Herman Show" dirty, it was most definitely risque. I was especially struck by the shoe-mirrors bit where Pee-wee and his pal Hammy affix reflectors to their sneakers to look up Hammy's sister's skirt. When she announces she's not wearing underwear, they recoil in disgust.

Reubens, who passed away from cancer today at the age of 70, wasn't afraid to go a little dark with Pee-wee, so it made sense that, when Judd Apatow came calling in 2010, the comedian wanted to take the character back to his R-rated roots. But I'm still surprised by just how dark he wanted to go.