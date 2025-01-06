The Penguin's Biggest Batman Fan Theory Has Been Debunked

How good was "The Penguin," when it was all said and done? Well, let's put it this way: The worst thing about it had absolutely nothing to do with the actual show itself. Despite going into the "The Batman" spinoff with more than my fair share of skepticism, the rave reviews of Oz Cobb's (Colin Farrell) twisted path to becoming the kingpin of Gotham City following the events of director Matt Reeves' blockbuster proved the doubters emphatically wrong. Thanks in no small part to the genuinely inspired casting of Cristin Milioti as fellow sociopathic partner in crime Sofia Falcone, the two leads elevated the series to greater heights. But despite the obvious quality of writing on display throughout every episode, one nagging detail ended up becoming a distraction for a very specific circle of viewers — what the heck was up with Dr. Julian Rush?

The new character played by actor Theo Rossi ("Luke Cage," "Emily the Criminal," and most recently "Carry-On") was introduced early on in "The Penguin" as something of a wild card, serving as Sofia's personal psychiatrist with a slightly unhealthy attachment to the recently-committed villain. Several flashbacks revealed that he had been in the employ of Arkham Asylum years in the past and was partly responsible for the horrific "treatment" unleashed upon Sofia during her imprisonment. He went on to add several crucial layers to the mentally unbalanced antagonist once she was freed, including a touch of the erotic with his, ah, submissive roleplaying in later episodes.

Despite everything adding so much to the series, however, certain fans simply couldn't wrap their minds around an original creation (who, by the way, helped reinforce all those "The Sopranos" parallels). No, speculation pinpointed him as the classic Batman villain Dr. Jonathan Crane/the Scarecrow. Setting aside my personal distaste for this mindset — sometimes, a character is allowed to exist without needing any connection to pre-established DC lore – no less an authority than showrunner Lauren LeFranc has officially debunked this weirdly pervasive fan-theory.