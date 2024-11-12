The Real Reason The Penguin Killed Off That Major Supporting Character In Its Finale

This post contains spoilers for "The Penguin."

When "The Penguin" was first announced, some fans were concerned over how much the show would affect the overall franchise (aka the Batman Epic Crime Saga). Would moviegoers feel the need to watch this show first if they wanted to understand "The Batman: Part II"? If they did, that would probably do some damage to the sequel's box office potential. We've seen with the Marvel Cinematic Universe lately that having everything be connected can lead to diminishing returns; if everything is sold as being important, soon nothing will feel that way.

Fortunately, "The Penguin" avoids this problem by wrapping up its storylines in a nice little bow. By the end of season 1, Oz Cobb/The Penguin's (Colin Farrell) mother Francis (Deirdre O'Connell) is incapacitated, his enemy Sofia (Cristin Milioti) is back in Arkham Asylum, and all the other mob bosses in Gotham City are either on his side or sleeping with the fishes. Oz is exactly where "The Batman" left off with him, except he's even more powerful now.

And although we've learned quite a bit about Oz throughout these past eight episodes, there's nothing here that movie-only viewers need to know. "The Batman" established that the Penguin is a smart yet ruthless villain; the TV show toys with the idea that he's got some good in him, but by the end it's clear that our initial impression was spot on: this guy sucks. He's a bad dude, and Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader is right to beat him up whenever he gets the chance.

Near the end of the "Penguin" finale, "A Great or Little Thing," the show's only major addition to the larger franchise seems to be Vic (Rhenzy Feliz), Oz's good-natured sidekick. By the time Oz and Vic are drinking booze in an empty park together, it seems like Vic is all but certain to play a role in the next Batman movie. But then "The Penguin" cuts this thread off too; Oz invites Vic in for a hug, and starts choking him to death. It's brutal, even by this show's standards. Murder via gunshot is one thing, but to lovingly invite someone into your arms and then kill them? That's a whole new intimate level of cruelty.

The worst part is how Oz kills Vic for seemingly no reason at all. You'd think, even just from a cold-hearted strategy perspective, that Oz would prefer to keep Vic around. Why would he murder the kid who's become his fiercest supporter?