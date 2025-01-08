The Dakota Fanning Horror Movie Getting A Second Chance On Netflix

Netflix continues to dominate the streaming sphere, and frankly it's not hard to see why. The streamer pumps out so much so-called "content" that I'm starting to wonder whether half of this stuff isn't already being generated by some god awful AI. Still, amid the onslaught of media, Netflix put out some pretty good films in 2024, most notably the killer action thriller "Rebel Ridge," which surely went a long way to helping star Aaron Pierre land the role of John Stewart in DC and James Gunn's burgeoning shared universe.

Netflix started 2025 strong, too, proving that streaming audiences still know a good film when they see one by delivering Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar" to its servers and seeing it shoot to the top of the charts. No doubt the rest of the year will see more of the same quality filmmaking punctuating a sea of otherwise forgettable streaming slush. But as we prepare for the next wave to hit, another acquired movie has been slowly working its way up the charts to ring in the new year. Unfortunately, this latest addition looks to be about as notable as any of the most generic Netflix original films.

2024's "The Watchers," an uneven but promising debut from Ishana Night Shyamalan arrived on Netflix at the tail-end of the year, and, despite disappointing reviews, has managed to capture the attention of Netflixers in the U.S.