Rod Serling Jumped From A Plane After The Twilight Zone's Cancellation

During the interview, Serling revealed more of his thoughts surrounding the cancellation of "The Twilight Zone." He made sure to point out that the decision to cancel the show wasn't entirely final (and that it wasn't the first time the show faced cancellation), even though it looked unlikely:

"The other time we were tossed off with the knowledge that we might come back in hour form. This time we have no assurances that we'll ever come back, even as a five-minute commercial."

Despite the slight chance that "The Twilight Zone" could have continued, Serling was quick to say that he wasn't interested in moving the show to another network with more compromises, especially ABC, which was looking to make the show more macabre than Serling was comfortable with. He also explained why he felt the show having a home at CBS had run its course, too:

"I think ABC wanted a trip to the graveyard every week. We had differences of opinion. CBS didn't even give me a chance to change the format. I think they're preoccupying themselves with comedy fare."

Ultimately, the cancellation of "The Twilight Zone" had more to do with Serling's waning opinion of the series than any other factor, believing that the show was beginning to wear out its welcome:

"In a strange way, I don't really blame them. To this extent, we've been on five years and I think the show took on kind of an aged look."

It does seem like an anthology series such as "The Twilight Zone" could conceivably have run forever, given that there's no serialized storyline or characters to drag out and keep around. Yet the flip side of that involves how much effort and originality is required for an anthology, with new stories, situations, sets, actors, and the like having to be found for each episode. Ironically, "The Twilight Zone" would find itself both canceled and revived throughout the decades following its first cancellation, with the series returning for a feature film in 1983, as well as a series of reboot/revival shows in 1985-89, 2002-03, and 2019-20. With all of this, plus the popularity of the holiday marathons of the original series in syndication, "The Twilight Zone" ended up existing within the titular liminal space that it created: it's a show that's never fully alive or dead, but always out there, somewhere to be found.