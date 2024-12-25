The Best Part Of The 2024 Doctor Who Christmas Special Has Nothing To Do With The Plot

When Anita is first introduced, she feels like a joke character. She's polite to Joy as she introduces her to her hotel room, but her main quirk is her oddly understated reaction when a Silurian and the Doctor show up in Joy's room. "I'm so sorry, this has never happened before," she says, before politely putting her things down and leaving. At the time it seemed like this was all we'd see of the character, but in hindsight, it's clear this was the beginning of an arc for her; Anita in this scene is closed off, withdrawn. She's uninterested in getting involved in the people around her and simply wants to get through the day in peace.

But when the Doctor is forced to spend the year hanging around her hotel, Anita starts to open up. We get some absurdist humor with the Doctor fixing her things by making them more like the Tardis, and Anita takes all his weirdness in stride. She's not that curious, which would usually be a flaw in a companion but, considering the Doctor can't go anywhere, works out great here. She isn't scared off by the Doctor's oddball behavior but she doesn't demand answers from him either.

They settle into a comfortable dynamic, one that ramps up a notch when the two develop a "Chair Night" ritual, in which they hang out in the Doctor's room each week to play board games and chat. The subtext of Anita's earlier scenes soon becomes impossible to ignore: this woman is lonely. Desperately lonely, that is, up until the moment the Doctor becomes her friend.

It's one of the more realistic portrayals of loneliness we've ever seen on "Doctor Who," an emotion that's usually portrayed in sci-fi extremes. But Anita isn't lonely because she's left on a ship for thirty years or because she's an immortal Time Lord whose planet was lost; she's lonely in the same quiet, easy-to-miss way that so many regular people are everywhere around the world. She's also the sort of person who never would've crossed paths with the Doctor in any other circumstance; she doesn't seem to have any desire to traverse the stars, nor are there any plans for Russell T. Davies (RTD) to bring her back as a companion. If the Doctor hadn't been forced to spend a year at her hotel, how long would it have taken for someone to tell her they feel lucky to know her?