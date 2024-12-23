The 10 Best Male Actors In Hallmark Christmas Movies, Ranked

Thanks to the sheer number of holiday films Hallmark releases every year, the network has built up quite a stable of artists. Some of these actors appear in just a few Christmas movies between other projects, while others have essentially built a career around their work with Hallmark. And while it's easy to look at the ads for Hallmark holiday movies and see a variety of plug-and-play, generic brunettes (for some reason, Hallmark has chosen brown hair as a relatable color for their Everyman), each of the channel's leading men has their own niche and strengths that they bring to their performances.

Some are best known for playing the reluctant prince of an unknown European principality who ends up romancing a small-town American girl, while others are better suited to play ruggedly handsome Christmas tree farmers or small business owners who woo career-oriented gals from the big city with their rural charms. Just like snowflakes, no two male Hallmark stars are quite alike — and here are some of the best that the network has to offer.