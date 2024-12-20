A Hilarious Fan Theory About Superman's Jimmy Olsen Makes Total Sense

James Gunn's "Superman" is absolutely stacked with characters, and the Daily Planet newsroom is no different. Metropolis' newspaper will be staffed by Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent's fellow reporter and love interest Lois Lane, while Wendell Pierce of "The Wire" fame will portray editor-in-chief Perry White. We'll also see Beck Bennet as sports reporter Steve Lombard and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, but surely one of the most intriguing characters is Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen.

Gisondo ("Santa Clarita Diet," "The Righteous Gemstones") will portray the cub reporter in what is likely to be one of the character's most prominent big-screen appearances in a while. Why? Because Zack Snyder decided it was best to take this beloved "Superman" character and turn him into a CIA operative (played by Michael Cassidy) who is almost immediately killed off in "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice." Following that unceremonious DC Extended Universe appearance, Jimmy will return, as embodied by Gisondo, in Gunn's take on the Man of Steel, and he'll hopefully last a little while longer than Cassidy's version.

After filming wrapped at the end of July, Warner Bros. dropped the first "Superman" trailer, introducing Gunn's bold new DC Universe, in spectacular fashion. While fans have been distracted by the fact the trailer also introduced DC's most adorable character in the form of Krypto the Superdog, some have suggested that specific shots from the preview hint at a big Jimmy Olsen twist.