What Happened To The Cast Of 1990's Kindergarten Cop?

"Kindergarten Cop" is the quintessential 90s movie. It stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, the defining action star of the era, in a role few thought he could pull off, and it's directed by one of the most prolific filmmakers of the decade. The film also features a cast of young actors just before they went on to achieve major success. Now, we're looking back at the talent involved in "Ghostbusters" director Ivan Reitman's popular 1990 comedy to find out what they're up to these days, mainly because we love reminding ourselves just how old we are.

For those unaware, "Kindergarten Cop" follows Detective John Kimble (Arnold) as he goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher to bust a dangerous criminal. Like "Twins," Reitman's previous collaboration with Arnold, "Kindergarten Cop" blends comedy with drama, plus a hefty dose of surprisingly violent action, resulting in the perfect movie to show kids of all ages in school on the day before Christmas break — it's hardcore enough to satisfy the older crowd, but cute enough to keep the adults happy. Just stay away from its awful, Dolph Lundgren-led sequel.

But you didn't come here looking for a deep dive into the strengths and weaknesses of this minor classic, which ranks among Reitman's best according to our own /Film ranking. So, let's answer the question keeping you up at night: what happened to the cast of "Kindergarten Cop" after 1990? You are mine now. You belong to me!