Arnold Schwarzenegger Has One Condition To Join James Cameron's Avatar Movies

Now that the first two "Avatar" movies have become some of the biggest films of all time, it seems strange to think that any of us ever doubted director James Cameron. The so-called king of the box office knows how to churn out hits, even when pivoting from live-action to mostly CGI blockbusters that push the frontiers of filmmaking.

Cameron has always been fascinated with technology, of course, ever since his little sci-fi slasher "The Terminator," with its plot revolving around an AI that becomes self-aware, proved to be a surprise success and launched his career. It was that same film that also launched the career of its star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who would go on to front two more Cameron films: 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and 1994's "True Lies." It's now been 30 years since the latter debuted, marking the last time Schwarzenegger and Cameron collaborated on a film — which surely means the duo are poised for a reunion sometime soon.

Unfortunately, Cameron is about as immersed in his "Avatar" saga as he could be. He's currently working on two new movies in the franchise, with the next installment, titled "Avatar: Fire and Ash," set for a December 2025 theatrical release. As such, in order for Cameron and Schwarzenegger to reunite, the latter would probably have to work his way into one of these "Avatar" follow-ups. While that might not seem all that likely, it appears old Arnie is at least open to the idea — though he has one condition for his appearance in Cameron's epic sci-fi saga.