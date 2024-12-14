Kathryn Hahn's 10 Best Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

A quintessential everywoman, a supervillain twice over, the ultimate scene-stealer, and a comedic force of nature, there is no actor working right now that has the same undeniable presence as Kathryn Hahn. Since staking her claim with a head-turning performance in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," she has taken on an audaciously wide range of characters, using her unique talents to bring single mothers and interdimensional witches to life with equal levels of craft and care.

This has earned her a resume that reads different from many of her contemporaries, not only because of the sheer variety of roles, but because not a single one of them is forgettable. In trying to put together this list of her best work, it felt as though we were splitting hairs between a cadre of characters all distinguished and brilliant in their own way. As such, we narrowed our focus mostly to those films and television shows in which Hahn is featured in a manner that does her outrageous skillset the most justice. Projects that showcase her range and ability to carry complex storylines to completion with maximum emotional impact.

Whether you agree with our ranking or not (or hold a grudge over the many smaller but no less memorable roles we sadly couldn't include), we can all unite in celebration of these works which broadly represent one of Hollywood's most underrated treasures. Here are Kathryn Hahn's 10 best movies and TV shows.