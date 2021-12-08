Adam McKay Reveals Why He Moved Away From Directing Comedy

From the time they both broke into "Saturday Night Live" in 1995, writer/director Adam McKay and his writer/star cohort Will Ferrell had one of those Kurt and Goldie-type partnerships that endured over nearly 25 years, five major movies, and four presidencies. Sadly the "Anchorman" pair began to drift apart once McKay's career shifted into less comedic, more dramatic territory like "The Big Short," "Vice," and his latest "Don't Look Up," leading to their split in 2019.

But it wasn't just the gradual estrangement from Ferrell that led to McKay abandoning the comedy genre he mined so successfully in films like "The Other Guys" and "Step Brothers." According to a new interview in The Hollywood Reporter, McKay says it was a more overall cultural erosion that made his brand of broad satires feel suddenly out-of-touch: