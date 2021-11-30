Adam McKay's Professional Split From Will Ferrell Sounds Downright Heartbreaking

Before he started directing Oscar favorites like "The Big Short," "Vice," and the upcoming "Don't Look Up," Adam McKay was known for the Will Ferrell comedies he helmed, starting with "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," continuing with "Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby," "Step Brothers," and "The Other Guys," and ending with "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" in 2013. He and Ferrell also co-founded the video website, Funny or Die, and co-starred in its very first video, "The Landlord."

In 2019, they officially ended their partnership after 13 years, dissolving their production company, Gary Sanchez Productions, and issuing a joint statement to the press saying: "The two of us will always work together creatively and always be friends. And we recognize we are lucky as hell to end this venture as such."

If you ever wondered why they split, however, a new profile on McKay in Vanity Fair reveals that everything was not so rosy and their personal relationship was also deteriorating behind-the-scenes. According to McKay, the last time he and Ferrell spoke was in a brusque phone conversation, which he described as follows: