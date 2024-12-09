How To Watch Venom 3 At Home

It's a horse! It's a frog! No, it's Eddie Brock and his ever-hungry symbiote tumbling out of the skies after doing battle from atop an airplane. As most normal people look forward to more, ah, traditional comic book movies coming down the pipeline in 2025, the weirdest people you know (complimentary) have yet to move on from the trilogy-capping phenomenon known as "Venom: The Last Dance." The threequel sure lived up to its subtitle, giving fans of the bromance between Tom Hardy's Eddie and his black-goo alter ego Venom a final swan song to wrap up the pair's bizarre, head-chomping, animal-hybrid adventures.

And what a journey it was. Originally conceived as a standalone series, viewers got to experience these movies abruptly dipping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe before getting pulled right back out of the MCU. (It was a whole big, confusing mess, folks.) The films made a killing at the box office, though, seemingly impervious to any bad word critics and cinephiles alike had to say about them. (You can check out Chris Evangelista's review of "Venom: The Last Dance" for /Film here.) And at every step of the way, we were treated to Hardy's utterly gonzo performance and his ridiculous Venom voice. It was all building to director Kelly Marcel's "The Last Dance," which might very well be the last in the franchise ... unless Marvel Studios gives in and finally grants its blessing for that Tom Hardy/Tom Holland Spider-Man crossover that's been rumored for years.

Regardless of whether that ever happens or not, "The Last Dance" remains a weird and off-putting addition to the superhero scene, and you can watch it from home very, very soon.