How To Watch Venom 3 At Home
It's a horse! It's a frog! No, it's Eddie Brock and his ever-hungry symbiote tumbling out of the skies after doing battle from atop an airplane. As most normal people look forward to more, ah, traditional comic book movies coming down the pipeline in 2025, the weirdest people you know (complimentary) have yet to move on from the trilogy-capping phenomenon known as "Venom: The Last Dance." The threequel sure lived up to its subtitle, giving fans of the bromance between Tom Hardy's Eddie and his black-goo alter ego Venom a final swan song to wrap up the pair's bizarre, head-chomping, animal-hybrid adventures.
And what a journey it was. Originally conceived as a standalone series, viewers got to experience these movies abruptly dipping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe before getting pulled right back out of the MCU. (It was a whole big, confusing mess, folks.) The films made a killing at the box office, though, seemingly impervious to any bad word critics and cinephiles alike had to say about them. (You can check out Chris Evangelista's review of "Venom: The Last Dance" for /Film here.) And at every step of the way, we were treated to Hardy's utterly gonzo performance and his ridiculous Venom voice. It was all building to director Kelly Marcel's "The Last Dance," which might very well be the last in the franchise ... unless Marvel Studios gives in and finally grants its blessing for that Tom Hardy/Tom Holland Spider-Man crossover that's been rumored for years.
Regardless of whether that ever happens or not, "The Last Dance" remains a weird and off-putting addition to the superhero scene, and you can watch it from home very, very soon.
Venom: The Last Dance comes to digital December 10, 2024
Today, we are all Venom. The torrid bromance between Venom and Eddie Brock reached the end of the line in "Venom: The Last Dance" ... or did it, considering what the film's post-credits scene seemed to be implying? Whatever the case may be, fans will have an opportunity to catch the movie all over again without ever even stepping outside their own homes. Sony has announced that the "Venom" threequel will be making its digital debut to rent or purchase on December 10, 2024, just in time for the holidays. Unfortunately, the physical media release won't be available to make a nice stocking stuffer for the people in your life with the most questionable superhero movie taste of all. They'll have to wait until January 21 to get their chance to catch "The Last Dance" on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD — or, even better, snag one of the limited edition steelbooks or the special three-film collection (with a Venom figurine included). You can glimpse the box set of the latter below.
Best of all, whatever edition of "Venom: The Last Dance" you purchase comes with all sorts of extras, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and other goodies that you can peruse to your heart's content:
-
Deleted & Extended Scenes
-
Venomous Laughs: Outtakes & Bloopers
-
Bonded in Chaos: Tom Hardy
-
Author of Mayhem: From Writer to Director
-
Venom's Inner Circle
-
Venom Unleashed: The Action & Stunts
-
Select Scene PreVis
-
One Last Dance — Tom Morello x Grandson Music Video
-
Savor the Last Bite: The Venom Legacy
-
Brock Bottom: Mrs. Chen Interview