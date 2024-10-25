What The Heck Is Going On In Venom 3's Baffling Second Post-Credits Scene, Anyway?

This post contains spoilers for "Venom: The Last Dance."

Marvel Studios and the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned credits scenes into movie marketing, and blockbusters have never been the same since. Sure, there were plenty of films that had mid-credits or post-credits scenes before the MCU came along, but Marvel made them exciting (almost to their detriment), so much so that they became full topics of discussion unto themselves because they teased what was yet to come in future franchise installments. The credits scenes delivered surprising revelations, name-dropped Marvel Comics characters yet to come, and even set up entire story arcs.

Unfortunately, the Marvel movies from Sony Pictures have never really gotten a handle on how to do that effectively, and that trend continues with the third chapter of the "Venom" franchise."

"Venom: The Last Dance" is in theaters this weekend, and as has become customary with Marvel movies, there are a pair of credits scenes. One of them unfolds halfway through the credits and teases that there's plenty more to come from the villain Knull, played by Andy Serkis in the character's big screen debut. But the other is rather perplexing, and unless you were really paying attention throughout "Venom 3," you might be wondering exactly what the hell it means.

Thankfully, we're pretty sure that we know what the "Venom 3" second credits scene means, and as confusing as it might be, it's actually pretty standard sequel-teasing stuff.