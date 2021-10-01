Venom: Let There Be Carnage Ending Explained: It's A Nice Day For A Red Wedding

In the film's climax, there's a big battle between Venom and Carnage in the church where Cletus and Frances are getting married. Venom is scared of fighting Carnage at first, specifically because he's a red symbiote, which are apparently much more powerful than Venom's kind of symbiote. It seems weird that Carnage is a red symbiote despite coming from Venom, so much that Carnage refers to Venom as his father, but whatever. Maybe it has something to do with Kasady's murderous tendencies changing Venom's make-up into something more vicious.

Thankfully, Carnage isn't quite as powerful as Venom thinks. As the fight goes on, they realize that Carnage and Cletus aren't actually bonded as strongly as Venom and Eddie. That's mostly because Carnage is at odds with Cletus because his new wife and her supersonic scream hurts symbiotes, and Carnage isn't having it. Carnage even goes so far as to hit Frances. That doesn't sit well with Cletus, and it's clear that the two don't have the same agenda.

In some ways, this turns Cletus Kasady into a somewhat more sympathetic character. Kasady genuinely loves Frances, and even though they're both totally insane, he's not willing to let this symbiote push her around, no matter how powerful it makes him. Kasady may be a serial killer, but at least he's not a domestic abuser. At the last minute, the film tries to pull some sympathy for Kasady, who reveals that the reason he pushed his grandmother down the stairs and killed his parents is because they all abused him. But even with that detail, it's hard to deny that Kasady is still a psychopath, and even after dispatching with those who abused him, he still killed a bunch more people for no good reason, and he seemingly had no remorse for it. That makes it all the more rewarding when Kasady tries to manipulate Eddie by telling the reporter that he just wanted to be his friend, and Venom simply says, "F*ck this guy," and bites his head off, giving him delicious brain to munch on. But we're getting ahead of ourselves.