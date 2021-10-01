Venom: Let There Be Carnage Just Had The Second-Best Preview Night Of The Pandemic

The early numbers for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," per The Hollywood Reporter, bode well. 2018's "Venom" opened with around $10 million in Thursday night previews on its way to an $80 million opening weekend. While the sequel is not expected to soar quite that high, it is now eyeing an opening above $60 million, with the possibility of $70 million well in reach. That is great news for Sony, who delayed the movie (directed by Andy Serkis) for nearly a year. The release date has shifted around quite a bit over the last few months, before October 1 was finally settled on.

The only movie to have a bigger Thursday night showing during the pandemic was Marvel's "Black Widow," which took in $13.2 million on its way to an $80 million opening weekend. Though it is well worth noting that "Black Widow" was also available on Disney+ Premier Access, whereas "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is playing exclusively in theaters. Also on the Marvel front, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" opened to $8.8 million on its preview night, en route to a $75 million opening weekend. It currently stands as the domestic box office champion for 2021, with $199 million to its name. It will cross $200 million by day's end.