Jason Blum Says Day-And-Date Release For Halloween Kills Was His Idea

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the movie industry in more ways than we know, but one change has become abundantly clear: Hybrid releases are all the rage. In the early months of the pandemic, Warner Bros. made big waves when it announced the plan to release its entire 2021 movie slate on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously. Nearly a year later, with theaters across the country finally reopened, hybrid releases aren't really fading away.

Paramount has gotten comfortable debuting family films both in theaters and on Paramount+. This actually makes a lot of sense for "Clifford: The Big Red Dog" and other titles targeting a younger audience, since kids aren't able to get the vaccine, making parents hesitant to risk theater trips. But horror fans were surprised when Universal and Blumhouse announced that "Halloween Kills" will premiere simultaneously on Peacock and in theaters on October 11, 2021. Producer and Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum has now offered an explanation for this decision, and even revealed that it was his idea to begin with. Blum told Collider:

"[Peacock] didn't approach me. I approached them. I, like everyone else, am a big believer in the theatrical experience. I think eventually I think there should be windows. I think Universal's strategy of the three-week window is a great strategy, but I had a bad distribution experience with Freaky. That movie is a great movie, and it didn't get seen because the distribution of it got all twisted up. My fault."

From the writer-director behind "Happy Death Day" and the "Paranormal Activity" sequels, "Freaky" was a surprise slasher comedy that went severely underseen. Caught up in the middle of the pandemic, as studios were figuring out how to navigate theatrical releases, the film ended up getting lost in the shuffle.