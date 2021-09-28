Clifford: The Big Red Dog Will Release Simultaneously In Theaters And On Paramount+

The enormous (and mildly terrifying) Big Red Dog will soon be in your home because Clifford is coming to Paramount+. After pulling the movie from their release calendar entirely, Paramount has opted to make "Clifford The Big Red Dog" available in theaters and on their streaming service simultaneously. On November 10, audiences are free to decide for their own: let this kaiju-esque puppy into your home or seek him out in theaters?

"Clifford the Big Red Dog" was originally slated to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, followed by a wide release on September 17, 2021. But in early July 2021, with the Delta variant running rampant and COVID-19 numbers on the rise, the studio canceled the premiere and delayed "Clifford" indefinitely. Second guessing their fall schedule, especially where big blockbusters were concerned, Paramount also delayed even bigger titles, like "Mission Impossible 7," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Jackass Forever." While these films remain on the 2022 release calendar, "Clifford" has found a way to still hit theaters this fall.