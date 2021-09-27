Weekend Box Office: Shang-Chi Takes The Top Spot For The Fourth Time, Dear Evan Hansen Flops

"Shang-Chi" won the weekend with $13.2 million, which brings its domestic total to $196.4 million. It's officially passed "Black Widow" to become the top-grossing domestic movie of 2021, and it will cross the $200 million mark any minute now. Its $363.3 million global haul will only grow as it still has some markets left to open in. However, it's likely not getting released in China, which will hurt the bottom line. In any event, releasing director Destin Daniel Cretton's entry in the MCU over Labor Day Weekend proved to be a great strategy on Disney's part. It's extremely rare that a movie can stay on top for four weeks in a row, especially taking the pandemic into account.

But that streak will, undoubtedly, come to an end as "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" will hit theaters this weekend. And "No Time to Die" is just around the corner. Still, the fact that "Shang-Chi" will probably cross the $400 million mark before all is said and done, considering the circumstances, is a big win.