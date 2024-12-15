Why Fox Canceled Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

People don't talk much about "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles" these days. Maybe that's because it only lasted two seasons, the first of which was truncated to just nine episodes due to the 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America strike. Or maybe it was just an early sign of what later "Terminator" movies like "Salvation" and "Genisys" seemed to prove — that in the wake of James Cameron leaving the franchise and the '80s aesthetic that once defined it dropping off, "Terminator" just wasn't that big of a hit anymore.

The shame, of course, is that "The Sarah Connor Chronicles" is actually pretty solid, unlike the aforementioned films. You'd think that after "Game of Thrones" made Lena Headey a global superstar, fans would be interested in going back and revisiting the high-concept sci-fi show she headlined just a few years before being cast as Cersei Lannister. Summer Glau also co-starred in the series, not so far-removed from her turn on "Firefly." But a combination of reportedly high budgets, low ratings, and a strange time for genre TV at large led to "The Sarah Connor Chronicles" getting the chop from Fox after a mere 31 episodes.

"It was not an inexpensive show," then-Fox entertainment president Kevin Reilly told The Hollywood Reporter when the show was canceled in 2009. "We had to make some choices on the night. We looked at ratings track where it had a consistent run. And that trend line was not pointing in the right direction."