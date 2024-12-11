When Is Dream Productions Set In The Inside Out Timeline?

The following contains spoilers for "Dream Productions."

Given just how much of a stupendous hit "Inside Out 2" has become, taking the box office record for the highest grossing animated movie of all-time (though maybe not for long, right "Moana 2?"), it makes sense that Disney and Pixar aren't sleeping on their win and dropping a brand new spin-off series from the "Inside Out" world on Disney+. "Dream Productions" takes us back to the briefly glimpsed section of Riley's mind that keeps her brain buzzing while she's fast asleep. As a result, the likes of Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and the rest of the emotions that reside in Headquarters are out of the picture, leaving a brand new bunch of characters to focus on.

The new four-part limited series sees dream director Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell) struggling with a bit of a creative slump that could impact her career at the studio. Her only choice is to work alongside quirky day-dream maker Xeni (Richard Ayoade) to get back on top and return to the ratings she used to hit when Riley was younger. But will her old techniques be enough to keep up with the competition? And how will Riley's dreams impact the likes of Anxiety (Maya Hawke) and the other new emotions in Headquarters? Well, the good news is they won't because "Dream Productions" is actually set between the events of "Inside Out" and "Inside Out 2," which makes total sense considering the issues that are caught on camera in this entertaining interquel.