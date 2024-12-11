When Is Dream Productions Set In The Inside Out Timeline?
The following contains spoilers for "Dream Productions."
Given just how much of a stupendous hit "Inside Out 2" has become, taking the box office record for the highest grossing animated movie of all-time (though maybe not for long, right "Moana 2?"), it makes sense that Disney and Pixar aren't sleeping on their win and dropping a brand new spin-off series from the "Inside Out" world on Disney+. "Dream Productions" takes us back to the briefly glimpsed section of Riley's mind that keeps her brain buzzing while she's fast asleep. As a result, the likes of Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and the rest of the emotions that reside in Headquarters are out of the picture, leaving a brand new bunch of characters to focus on.
The new four-part limited series sees dream director Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell) struggling with a bit of a creative slump that could impact her career at the studio. Her only choice is to work alongside quirky day-dream maker Xeni (Richard Ayoade) to get back on top and return to the ratings she used to hit when Riley was younger. But will her old techniques be enough to keep up with the competition? And how will Riley's dreams impact the likes of Anxiety (Maya Hawke) and the other new emotions in Headquarters? Well, the good news is they won't because "Dream Productions" is actually set between the events of "Inside Out" and "Inside Out 2," which makes total sense considering the issues that are caught on camera in this entertaining interquel.
Dream Productions doesn't just take place between the first two Inside Out movies – it has to
Given some of the dreams we get a glimpse of in "Dream Productions," it makes sense that the new emotions from "Inside Out 2" don't factor into the equation just yet. In the first episode specifically, Paula's effort to get back in the good books of Dream Productions studio head Jean (Maya Rudolph) goes sideways when Riley's dream about finding the perfect prom dress becomes the foundation for what could easily become a recurring nightmare.
It's clear that Riley is worried about what she's going to wear to her special night, and her stress levels would be so much worse if Anxiety was already in the picture. Thankfully, because "Dream Productions" predates her arrival, Riley doesn't hit her highly emotional period just yet, leaving for a much funnier and lighter midway chain of events. That's not to say the plot threads in "Dream Productions" and "Inside Out 2" shouldn't be woven together at some point in the future, though. Depending on how "Dream Productions" is received, it's possible the events of the limited series could directly impact "Inside Out 3" or another potential future entry in the franchise. For now, it's best to just enjoy the fun show for what it is ... although, whatever you do, leave the glitter amount to an absolute minimum.
