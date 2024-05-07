Inside Out 2 Cut A Hilarious Gag That The Filmmakers Hope To Bring Back For Inside Out 3

Pixar's "Inside Out 2" is coming to theaters this summer, bringing back the delightful emotions at the helm of a girl named Riley as she grows up and figures out life as a teenager. The original "Inside Out" not only delivered the touching and amusing personification of the emotions that drive our everyday decisions, but they also created an innovative world that created physical representations of the inner workings of our mind, such as a literal train of thought and a massive library of past experiences that make up long term memory. So the sequel will be expanding the interior of Riley's mind, not only with new emotions, but with unexplored areas.

Of course, the arrival of Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adele Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) make things much more difficult for the seasoned emotions of Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Liza Lapira), and Fear (Tony Hale). But there's also the back of Riley's mind, where Joy has been sending potentially problematic memories, and two scene-stealing characters are waiting to be introduced. However, the most important new developments are Riley's belief system, an ethereal chamber where some key memories drive the principles she believes about herself and the world. And the belief system fuels Riley's sense of self, defining who she is as a person.

For all the new developments in Riley's mind, there's at least one that we won't see in "Inside Out 2," even though director Kelsey Mann and producer Mark Nielsen were big fans of the gag it inspired. The good news is that the filmmakers love the bit so much that it could end up in a potential "Inside Out 3."